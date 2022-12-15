Essex has experienced icy conditions and snow this week amid freezing temperatures.

This has caused disruption, especially with people trying to get to work and some schools being closed across the county on Monday.

With this, some might be wondering when the cold snap is going to end.

Well there's not long to wait, according to Essex Weather, with a few days left before temperatures pick up again.

The forecasters say very cold conditions are set to continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

However, we will see a sharp rise in temperatures early next week, even above average for many parts.

Christmas period is still very uncertain. pic.twitter.com/1Yo9iMgA6X — Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) December 12, 2022

They tweeted: "Very cold conditions are set to continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Sharp rise in temperatures early next week, above average for many. Christmas period is still very uncertain."

A graphic shared by the experts shows temperatures will quickly pick up on Monday (December 19).