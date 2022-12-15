AN investigation is underway by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the death of a man during contact with Essex Police.

Sali Byberi, aged 29 from Braintree, died following an incident involving Essex Police officers last month, on Monday, November 21.

Following the incident, Essex Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC.

The IOPC oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales, investigating the most serious matters, including deaths following police contact.

Now an update has been provided into the investigation following the incident in Braintree.

The IOPC said it has established at about 11.30am, two officers attended an address on Clockhouse Way in the town following a report of a disturbance.

Body-worn video footage indicates while officers attempted to speak with the parties involved, Mr Byberi allegedly assaulted an officer.

The officers attempted to arrest Mr Byberi on suspicion of assault and were met with resistance from him.

A single taser was discharged multiple times and temporarily incapacitated Mr Byberi.

A short time later, he became unwell at the scene and an ambulance was requested.

Officers remained with Mr Byberi until paramedics arrived and provided medical assistance.

Sadly, he died at the scene at about 1.15pm.

As part of the IOPC’s evidence-gathering process, it has secured the officers’ body-worn footage, carried out door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood and obtained witness statements.

The taser discharged has also been secured for analysis.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr Byberi.

“We have contacted them to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“When a person dies following police contact, it’s important that we carry out a thorough and independent investigation which will examine all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“After being notified by the force, IOPC investigators attended the address and assumed control of a forensic examination of the scene.

“IOPC investigators also attended the police post incident procedures, where officers involved provided their accounts. We will continue to gather evidence to enable us to piece together the events that took place.”