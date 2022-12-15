A PROPERTY firm which has branches throughout Essex has launched a new campaign in a bid to tackle food poverty across the county.

Beresfords, has just unveiled its Food and Though Appeal, helping to ensure people do not go hungry throughout this winter and next year.

As part of the initiative, employees and local communities are being invited to donate non-perishable items, tinned or dry food.

The goods will need to be handed-in at one of 17 drop-off points across the estate agency’s Essex-wide network between January 1 and December 31 next year 2023.

The items will then be distributed to food banks near to the company’s branches in the likes of Braintree, Witham, Colchester, Maldon and Billericay.

Paul Beresford, chief executive officer of Beresfords, said: “We are fully committed to helping, where we can, in tackling food poverty across Essex.

“We believe everyone should have access to a nutritional and balanced diet.

“Throughout 2023, we will be raising awareness and calling on our communities to help those who are most in need.

“When you are next shopping if you could please spare a thought for someone that could benefit from your kindness, it will make a difference to many lives.”

Branches are open between 8.30am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, 8.30 to 5.30pm on Fridays and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

To find out where your closest drop off point is, visit: beresfords.co.uk/contact-us/#/residentialsales.