A family of seven squeezed into a two-bedroom flat in Chelmsford has become so cold and damp their kids ‘constantly cough’ – and was highlighted as among the city’s “disgusting and unacceptable” social housing.

Four of Kelly and Mark Walsh’s children – a girl aged seven, a boy aged five, a boy aged three and a girl aged two sleep in one small bedroom. Their 11-month-old baby sleeps in the corner of the living room.

There is evidence of what appears to be black mould in the corners of the windows and on curtains. The bathroom is in disrepair with tiles missing from the walls after coming off the grouting.

The housing association which manages the flat, Clarion, said the family are a “top priority” as soon as a suitably-sized home becomes available.

The family who have been living in the property, in Noakes Avenue in Great Baddow since 2016, are on housing waiting lists but nothing as yet is available.

Kelly in the bedroom where four of her children sleep (Image: LDRs)

A letter from Clarion dated December 13 said that its transfer list was not open and instead the family should try moving via the mutual exchange list.

‘I just worry about the kids’ safety’ Kelly, who is on medication for depression, told the LDRS: “It doesn’t matter if there are one or two children in the situation – no family should be living in this sort of situation.”

She is particularly worried about the baby, who suffers from a lung condition and is now prone to chest infection.

She added: “He has just got over Strep A and the two other youngest are constantly coughing because it’s so cold and damp.” With so little room, the children have nowhere to sit down and do homework.

She added: “I just worry about my kids’ safety. A lot of my anxiety comes from the fact that if there was a fire how would we get out. The seven-year-old has nowhere to take herself off to do homework. The baby is in the living room – and I don’t sleep properly because he’s not near me.”

Kelly in her bedroom (Image: LDRs)

The case was raised last week at Chelmsford City Council by Andrew Graham from Baddow And Sandon Neighbourhood Association which has compiled a catalogue of complaints including extensive mould, damp, fire and electrical risks across social homes across the city.

He told the meeting: “The state of social hosing in this city is disgusting and unacceptable. I would not let any of my family live in any of these properties.” It comes after a coroner’s ruling that two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s death was caused by “extensive” mould in his family’s flat in Rochdale.

Mr Graham said: “We have copies of diaries of complaints, medical letters, letters from schools on the impact the living conditions are having on the children involved.

“And the housing associations are washing their hands of it. The council has a responsibility to these residents and seems to be leaving everything in the hands of the housing association.”

Mary Cordeiro, Great Baddow parish councillor and friend of the family, said: “Just because the council have sub-contracted to housing associations does not get the council out of their duty of care. They should be auditing. They should be checking a sample number of properties every year to keep an eye on what is going on.”

The city council has a statutory duty under the Housing Act of 2004 to keep housing conditions in their area under review and to regulate and enforce minimum housing standards.

Kelly says black mould is growing in the property (Image: LDRs)

Kelly says black mould is growing in the property (Image: LDRs)

Council cabinet member for greener and safer Chelmsford Councillor Rose Moore said: “The overall aim of our duty is to try to ensure all housing, but particularly private rented housing, is safe and habitable, does not give rise to injury or illness to the occupiers and is warm and is energy efficient.

“The council has a variety of measures available to achieve these overall aims including the provision of financial support to improve housing conditions, providing advice to our tenants and landlords, licensing certain types of premises and ultimately taking enforcement where property owners and landlords fail to meet the minimum standards.”

The Secretary of State Michael Gove has recently written to all local authorities directing them to have particular regard to damp and mould hazards when reviewing housing conditions in their area. He has also stipulated that councils must submit to him a detailed plan as to how it intends to respond to this direction by January 27 2023 which Chelmsford City Council say they are ready with.

Councillor Moore added: “Ultimately it is the landlord’s responsibility to make sure the property they are renting out is safe to live in.

“The city council has a role to play in overseeing that this responsibility is fulfilled. If the landlord does fail in their responsibility we will step in as a city council to resolve the situation either through informal consultation or a formal enforcement measure.

“Historically the number of complaints from housing association tenants has been relatively small due to the standard of housing and effective response to issues raised by tenants.

“However the city council are now receiving more complaints from housing association tenants and we are already having to take action more often.”

A Clarion spokesperson said: “We have been urgently trying to identify a suitable home for the family to move to as their current home is too small for them.

“While homes of the size needed by the family do not become available frequently, they have top priority as soon as one does. In the meantime, we are committed to resolving the issues in their current home.

“Our surveyor has visited on three occasions to improve the condensation problem.

“At our most recent inspection on November 29, we identified a schedule of work to be carried out to alleviate the issues and, following a survey by our condensation specialists, we will look to complete the work as soon as possible.”