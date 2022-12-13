HEADTEACHERS at two south Essex schools are celebrating after being named in the top schools in the country.

Hinguar Primary School, Shoebury, ranked number 34 in the list, while Canvey Junior School appeared at number 99 in the annual The Times Parent Power 2023 guide.

The list, compiled by The Times newspaper, highlights the best schools across the country.

The ranking allows parents to find out which are the best schools in the country with the guide listing more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving state and private schools.

Schools were ranked using the average scores children achieved in reading, grammar and maths from SATs tests taken in 2019.

Canvey Junior School was hailed as outstanding by Ofsted with pupils behaviour described as “excellent” and teachers praised for having a “culture of the highest expectations and aspirations for all.”

Dave Blackwell, leader of Castle Point Council said he was not surprised the island school was highlighted.

READ MORE >>>

He said: “I am not surprised at all. Everyone wants their children to go to this school and people do struggle to get their child a place there.

“This ranking is a credit to everyone at the school and I think this is excellent that school has been named like this. The teachers deserve all the credit they get.”

Ofsted rates Hinguar Primary School as good with staff praised for the “good quality of education” offered to pupils.

Bosses at Southend East Community Academy Trust, which runs Hinguar Primary School, praised the staff and headteacher Alison Waite.

A spokesman for the trust said: “SECAT is very proud of the work that is done at Hinguar Primary School, particularly by the dedicated staff and headteacher Alison Waite.

“The school is a part of our strong family of schools, all of whom do a fantastic job educating Shoebury children. Hinguar is a very popular, oversubscribed school and well thought of in the community.”

Laurie Burton, councillor responsible for children and learning, said: “We have an excellent offering for education in Southend, so it is fantastic to see one of the schools in the city be part of this list.

“It gives me great pride seeing the school receive this recognition.”