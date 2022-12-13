DRIVERS are being warned of icy roads following the snow.

Essex Travel bosses have said freezing temperatures overnight have led to icy patches and are warning drivers ahead of morning journeys.

A spokesman said: “Freezing temperatures overnight mean there may be icy patches on roads – particularly minor or untreated roads – after snow yesterday.

“Please allow extra time if you are driving, drive to the conditions and ensure all your windows are fully cleared of ice and snow before leaving.”

One accident had already been reported this morning in mid Essex.

The A120 westbound is partially blocked by an accident between A131 at Great Notley and the B1256 Dunmow Road.

Traffic is currently slow back to the A131.

The A13 eastbound has one lane blocked just after the Five Bells (A176) at Basildon due to an accident.

Traffic slow back past the A176

Traffic is also slow on the M25 anticlockwise from J29 (A127) to after J28 (A12)

The weather caused plenty of issues across the county yesterday.

Many flights were delayed or cancelled after the runway was closed on Sunday night to clear a build up of snow.

Police advised to only travel if necessary and to reduce your speed and allow extra time for your journey.

The force later said yesterday their call handlers had been experiencing very high demand with almost a 200 per cent increase in 999 calls at some periods over the last 24hrs.

Between 8pm Sunday night and 12am yesterday morning, the control room took 690 999 calls, a 197 per cent increase on the same period last week.

The Met Office also extended their yellow warning for snow and ice into today until 11am.

They warn of lying snow and icy patches leading to difficult travel conditions into Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "Expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."