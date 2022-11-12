Live

Essex snow live updates

By Macaully Moffat

  • ❄️ A yellow Met Office was issued for snow and ice until 9am tomorrow
  • ❄️ Snow is 'likely to develop' across parts of east and southeast England
  • ❄️ Met Office say small chance power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

6 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos