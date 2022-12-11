OFFICERS are looking to speak to a man in connection with a theft of a department store in Essex.

On Sunday, October 9, between 1.55pm and just before 2pm, a man stole £375 worth of items from John Lewis in Chelmsford.

The man walked into the Bond Street department store and picked up five Tommy Hilfiger polo shirts, worth £375, before walking out of the shop without attempting to pay.

He fled the store in the direction of Riverside.

Officers investigating the theft of designer have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “If you are the man or you know who he is contact us quoting refer 42/25931/22 of 9th October.

“You can let us know by submitting a report online or by using our Live Chat service.

“Live Chat is an online service available on our website Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm, where you can send and receive real-time direct messages with an online digital 101 operator.

“To use the service, select the ‘Live Chat’ icon at the bottom right of your screen when you're on our website. It can be accessed from a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.”