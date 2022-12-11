SNOW is set to hit parts of Essex tonight as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

A warning has been issued for today and tomorrow with temperatures continuing to be cold across the county.

According to Essex Weather, the latest Met Office model run still shows 2 to 5cm for parts of Essex from 10pm tonight.

Chief forecaster guidance suggests this area of sleet/snow could be 50 miles further south or east.

The latest Met Office model run still shows 2-5CM for parts of Essex from 10PM tonight.



Chief forecaster guidance suggests this area of sleet/snow could be 50 miles further south or east. pic.twitter.com/jZ6k8PDB7U — Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) December 11, 2022

It comes following the yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued the warning from 9am today until 9am on Monday.

Here are the forecasts for the East of England today and tomorrow.

Today:

A very cold start with areas of freezing fog slow to clear, possibly lingering all day in a few areas. Otherwise, many places eventually bright, but a low chance of a light wintry flurry from cloudier skies in the west. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Tonight:

Patchy cloud and once again a widespread frost and freezing fog patches quickly reforming into the evening. In the southeast and east a risk of wintry showers overnight. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Monday:

A cold, eventually bright day for most, though early freezing fog patches may not clear in places. Staying dry generally but the risk of a wintry shower along the coast. Maximum temperature 2 °C.