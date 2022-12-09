Now that December is here, you might be thinking about your plans for Christmas Day.

This year, Brits have seen a particular kitchen appliance become very popular and it could even help you out this Christmas.

The air fryer can cook a variety of food including your entire Christmas dinner while saving you money as it’s a cost-effective alternative.

The team at Tefal has revealed how you can swap the oven for the air fryer this Christmas while saving on energy costs.

An entire Christmas dinner can be cooked in an air fryer (Image: PA)

Swap the oven for an air fryer this Christmas

Making the change from a conventional oven to an air fryer can help you save up to 70% on energy costs whether you’re air frying a turkey joint, grilling pigs in blankets or steaming vegetables.

During the busy day of festivities, you can rely on an air fryer to produce crispy roast potatoes too in around 30-40 minutes with no part-boiling needed.

When steaming your brussels sprouts in an air fryer, you’ll be saving money since you won’t be using the hob.

If you’re steaming frozen vegetables in an air fryer, you won’t be ending up with soggy veg as they’ll be slowly defrosted.

Using an air fryer to cook a turkey joint will give it a crispy skin and succulent, tender meat. It takes 42 minutes to air fry a 1.25kg turkey joint.

How long does it take to cook a Christmas dinner in an air fryer?





Suggested cooking times for a Christmas dinner in an air fryer:

Turkey joint (1.25kg) – 42 mins

Roasted honey parsnips (from frozen) – 15 mins

Roasted honey parsnips (from fresh) – 25 mins

Brussel sprouts (whole fresh) – 15 mins

Pigs in blankets and sausage stuffing balls (mixed) – 15 mins

Roast potatoes (no part-boiled needed) – 40 mins

Air fryers can also be used to reheat food so if you’ve got leftovers or you want to pair pastries with your Bucks Fizz on Christmas morning, you can.

Caroline Ross, Marketing Manager, Kitchen Electrics at Tefal said: “Not only will cooking some of your Christmas staples in an air fryer taste just as good, if not better, than heating them up the oven, it will also net you significant savings on your energy bills, whilst also saving you time and hassle.

READ MORE:

“This Christmas you can try everything from cooking your crowning turkey, to steaming the Christmas pudding. Our EasyFry 3in1 will cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy and will not only satisfy even the toughest of Christmas meal critics but will give peace of mind knowing that money is being saved too.”

If you’d like to find Christmas recipes, head over to the Tefal app which is available to download via the Apple Store and Google Play.