Emily Atack has revealed the reason she is no longer asked to host This Morning after a “traumatic” event hosting the show.

The Inbetweeners, Celebrity Juice and I’m a Celebrity star stepped into host ITV’s morning show alongside John Barrowman in 2019.

However, while replacing regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Emily was left to host a segment involving young lambs, and speaking on Jack Whitehall’s podcast, Emily revealed how she “dropped a lamb on national television.”

Speaking on the comedian’s Safe Space podcast, Emily said: "Live TV is traumatic. I'd just came out of the jungle and me and John Barrowman hosted This Morning, we replaced Holly and Phil for a week.

"I couldn't believe I'd been left in charge of that. It's insane. It was Easter and we had to play with these lambs on the set. This lamb sat on my knee and just shat all over my leg as I was talking.

"I was like, 'Oh God, it's s******g down my leg.' Then this sheep expert was like, 'These lambs need to be treated very carefully,' and all of a sudden it moved, and I dropped the lamb, it just fell out of my arms, and it was lying on its back with its legs kicking in the air.

"And everyone was complaining going, 'Emily dropped the lamb, is the lamb OK?' I was never asked again."