Twelve schools in Essex have been named among the best schools in the East Anglia as part of The Sunday Times Schools Guide for 2023.

Incredibly nine Essex schools featured in the top 10 state secondary schools for East Anglia, with the King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford being ranked as the best.

Additionally, three Essex schools made it onto the top 10 independent secondary schools.

There were representatives from Colchester, Chelmsford, Southend, Brentwood, Chigwell, Westcliff-on-Sea and Saffron Walden.

Exam results determined the placings in the school ranking (Image: PA)

The 30th edition of the guide identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK with more than 1,600 schools being able to be searched by name, local authority, town and postcode.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

Top 10 state secondary schools in East Anglia

1. King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford

2. Colchester Royal Grammar School , Colchester

3. Chelmsford County High School for Girls, Chelmsford

4. Colchester County High School for Girls, Colchester

5. Westcliff High School for Boys, Westcliff-on-Sea

6. Southend High School For Boys, Southend

7. Westcliff High School for Girls, Westcliff-on-Sea

8. Southend High School for Girls, Southend

9. The King's (The Cathedral) School, Peterborough

10. Saffron Walden County High School, Saffron Walden

Top 10 independent secondary schools in East Anglia

1. The Perse School, Cambridge

2. Norwich High School for Girls GDST, Norwich

3. Norwich School, Norwich

4. Thetford Grammar School, Thetford

5. Chigwell School, Chigwell

6. Stephen Perse Foundation, Cambridge

7. Ipswich School, Ipswich

8. The Leys School, Cambridge

9. Brentwood School, Brentwood

10. New Hall School, Chelmsford

Helen Davies, the editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is a testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

"It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

To see the full list of schools included in the guide, visit The Sunday Times website here.