A Strictly Come Dancing legend has revealed she will be quitting her tv role this year.

Arlene Phillips was on of the original Strictly judges on BBC, alongside Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

After leaving the BBC show, Arlene became a judge on Dancing on Ice on ITV, but she has not revealed she won’t be returning to the show.

Speaking to the Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing star said: “No not this year, I think having five judges is actually quite a long process and I personally think you need to keep all of the comments snappy to keep those shows moving along.

“Sometimes I find the physical entertainment and watching the artists is really exciting and then I feel like the judges’ comments should be two sentences, just two sentences, next thank you.

“I don’t think they were going to have five judges this year, it was just a one off, in a way a post-pandemic return”.

Dancing on Ice 2023 contestants and start date

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV for its fifteenth series in January, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and judged by Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

These are the Dancing on Ice contestants for series 15: