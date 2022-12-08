Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Scooby

Scooby (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Between three and six months

Breed - Pointer crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

Scooby is a puppy who has had an unsettled start to life after being found abandoned with his siblings but is now looking to find his forever home.

The RSPCA has asked any potential adopters to be aware of the "hard work" to put in with looking after a puppy like Scooby.

This will mean making his days as physically and mentally stimulating as possible, as well as continuing on his housetraining.

He could live with children but they must be at least eight years old.

If you want to adopt Scooby you can view their full profile here.

Toby and Lola

Toby and Lola (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female (Lola) and male (Toby)

Age - 10 years old approx. (Lola) and 15 years old approx. (Toby)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Toby and Lola are looking for a forever home together after their owner sadly passed away.

Both cats are described as "extremely sociable" and would love to be around the company of humans.

They will need owners who are willing to give them plenty of affection.

If you want to adopt Toby and Lola you can view their full profile here.

Tommy

Tommy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed

Colour - White

Tommy came into the care of the RSPCA after being found as a stray and is now ready to find his perfect home.

He is described as "a bit of a love bug" and is happy to partake in training games especially if they involve some tasty treats.

Tommy can get overwhelmed in new situations and would need his new adopters to take things slow with him.

If you want to adopt Tommy you can view their full profile here.

Bruce

Bruce (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Bruce has been living as a stray for the past three years since his owner died, so is looking for a stable home with loving owners.

Despite a long period of "neglect and uncertain of where his next meal would come from" Bruce is still a very friendly cat.

It would probably be best for Bruce to be the only pet in the home, and he could live with children of secondary school age.

If you want to adopt Bruce you can view their full profile here.