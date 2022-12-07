THE family of a 12-year-old girl are praying for the greatest Christmas present of all - a life-saving kidney transplant.

Kitty McBriar, 12, from Maldon, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in August this year after her family spotted warning signs during a summer holiday.

She has been under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital ever since, while she awaits a kidney transplant.

She spent a month in GOSH in September and has been having regular weekly appointments.

She hopes to have the transplant next year.

Mum Roz is now doing a charity skydive dressed as Santa Claus to raise money.

She will jump out of a plane at 12,000ft to raise money for the hospital which cared for Kitty after she was diagnosed with the rare genetic disease.

Roz and friend Georgie, from Althorne, are doing the GOSH Santa skydive on Sunday, December 11.

More than £4,800 has been raised so far for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity through their JustGiving page.

Roz said: “The GOSH Charity funds so much at the hospital, including 38 play leaders.

“They are so important to kids like Kitty, distracting and helping them through difficult and painful medical procedures, and making the hospital stays as bearable and fun as they can be.

“Some children in GOSH spend hours or even days with no parents or family with them and the nurses and play leaders are their support."

Looking forward to Sunday, an anxious Roz said: “I am extremely nervous. It’s my first-time skydiving. It's probably not something I would have done without the great care from the hospital.

“We had an email from JustGiving, telling us we are in the top five per cent of fundraisers this month.

“We’ve had a lot of support from friends, family, schools and parents.

“I think Kitty’s story has touched so many people because it is a very rare genetic disease and it was so sudden.

“We were on holiday in the summer and she felt nauseous and low on energy.

"We didn’t think it would be anything serious so it was a shock when she was suddenly diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure.

“We are lucky it’s a fixable problem and were hoping she will get the transplant next year.”

To make a donation and for more information, go to the Just Giving fundraiser page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rozgeorgie.