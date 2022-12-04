An Essex hotel has been named among one of the best establishments in England to get a Christmas lunch.

Down Hall, which is located near the village of Matching, was one of 52 hotels named on the list by Muddy Stilettos.

On their web page for the list, Muddy Stilettos wrote: "Ditch the Christmas morning stress and let someone else baste the turkey for you, with these lip-smacking festive lunches with overnighter options across the Muddy counties. But be quick – they’ll get snatched up faster than the last Quality Street!"

Down Hall (Image: Tripadvisor)

What was said about Down Hall?





Muddy Stilettos wrote: "Looking to forgo Christmas cooking stress and relax in a beautiful setting instead? We hear you, and heartily recommend booking yourself a table at Down Hall for the big day.

"After a delicious lunch (and no washing up!), make the most of Down Hall’s 110 acres of woodlands – fingers crossed for a white Christmas!"

READ MORE: 2 Essex pubs named among best for a Sunday roast

Christmas Day lunch prices start at £130 per person for adults and £65 per person for children, according to Muddy Stilettos.

Down Hall as a whole is well-reviewed on Tripadvisor also, earning a score of 4/5 from 2,401 ratings.

In terms of dining, it has a "seasonally changing" menu and it is known for its afternoon teas.

It caters for private and fine dining, where a "team of expert chefs create the perfect menu for your special occasion".

You can book a meal at the Down Hotel on their website here.