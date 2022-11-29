A LEADING airline company has announced it is investing and expanding at an Essex airport.

Jet2.com has announced significant expansion at London Stansted Airport for summer 2023 adding flights to plenty of destinations.

An extra aircraft is set to come into operation at the base after the company secured additional slots to support its ongoing growth.

The addition of a 15th based aircraft enables Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to the Mediterranean, to add flights and holidays to a huge number of sun-soaked destinations across the Balearics, Croatia, Greece and Turkey.

This expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate more than 225 weekly flights to 42 destinations from London Stansted Airport in Summer 2023.

It also represents a capacity increase of more than 10 per cent compared to Summer 2022.

As a result of the announcement, Jet2.com will increase the size of its fleet at London Stansted Airport next summer to 15 based aircraft, rising to 16 based aircraft for the peak summer holiday period.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will also increase capacity to 11 destinations.

The additional flights will operate to:

Balearic Islands – Ibiza, Majorca

Croatia – Dubrovnik and Split

Greece – Corfu, Crete (Chania), Crete (Heraklion), Kos, Kefalonia, and Rhodes

Turkey – Dalaman

As well as operating its biggest ever summer programme from London Stansted Airport in 2023, next summer will also see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays operate to two brand new city break destinations from the base - Rome and Athens.

CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Steve Heapy said: “This expansion is the latest demonstration of our continued commitment to investing in our London Stansted operations.

“Earlier this year we celebrated five years since the launch of flights and holidays from London Stansted, and since day one the reaction from customers and independent travel agents has been incredible.

“We are all set for our biggest ever Summer from London Stansted Airport, and the addition of a 15th based aircraft enables us to take even more customers away on our award-winning package holidays and flights, whilst giving them more choice than ever before.”