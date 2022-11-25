A major road in south Essex has been closed after a crash with an air ambulance reportedly called.

The A13 Londonbound has been closed at A176 (Five Bells Interchange) following the incident.

UPDATE - A13 Londonbound CLOSED at A176 (Five Bells Interchange) following an accident.

Eastbound was held earlier to allow the Air Ambulance to attend, it may be held again intermittently. Long Delays. pic.twitter.com/57ulLh6CCG — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 25, 2022

Eastbound is also being held "for the air ambulance to attend", according to Essex County Council's traffic control.

There are long delays in both directions.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A13.

"A road closure is in place, and we ask road users to find an alternative route."

More to follow