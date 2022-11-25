CHARITIES in north and mid Essex are being encouraged to apply for a lifeline grant which could see them secure essential funding.

The Saffron Building Society has officially launched its Saffron Community Fund in partnership with the Essex Community Foundation.

The initiative is designed to help small non-profit organisations in the county survive the cost-of-living crisis, which is resulting in less donations to charities.

Successful applicants could receive hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds from the building society, which has branches in Colchester and Halstead.

The grants are accessible to charities, community projects and volunteer groups, with each application being considered individually to ensure funding is fairly distributed.

Claire Hunnable, community business partner, said: “Our fund is an essential source of funding for the smaller charities and community groups around our branches.

“Every year we are amazed by the diversity of the applications and are always delighted to be introduced to groups we may never normally have been aware of.

“I also have the pleasure of meeting the people behind the projects and to see the amazing work that is happening all around our communities.

“We are pleased to say applications are officially open, but you must be quick as the deadline for the first entries for 2023 close on December 9.”

To find out more information visit saffronbs.co.uk.