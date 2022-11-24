A HUGE crash involving several vehicles has resulted in a busy main road be closed to motorists, causing traffic chaos during rush-hour.
The A120’s westbound carriageway in Coggeshall has been shut down by the emergency services at Colne Road.
It follows a multi-vehicle accident and is causing delays on all approaching roads.
The eastbound carriageway, which was also closed earlier, has since reopened.
More information as we get it.
UPDATE - Coggeshall - A120 Westbound - CLOSED at Colne Road following a multi-vehicle accident. Delays on all approaching roads. Eastbound was also closed earlier but has since reopened.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 24, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here