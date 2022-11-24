A HUGE crash involving several vehicles has resulted in a busy main road be closed to motorists, causing traffic chaos during rush-hour.

The A120’s westbound carriageway in Coggeshall has been shut down by the emergency services at Colne Road.

It follows a multi-vehicle accident and is causing delays on all approaching roads.

The eastbound carriageway, which was also closed earlier, has since reopened.

More information as we get it.