Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, November 25 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal at the same time.

Meanwhile, between Junction 19 and 29 in both directions, there will be carriageway closures, exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and a diversion route put in place.

This is due to reconstruction/renewal works, and this will also occur from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West Tunnel it will be shut for survey works from 11pm until 6am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way between Junction 27 and 25 there will be carriageway, link road, slip road and lane closures between 10pm and 5am.

Additionally, on the clockwise part of Junction 29 the southern part of the roundabout will be closed for road marking from 11pm until 5.30am.

Finally, anti-clockwise from QEII Bridge to Junction 31 there will be lane closures and slip closure for technology works from 11pm until 6am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 26 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, November 27 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford tunnel on this day.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.