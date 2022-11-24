Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tricolour

Pumpkin was found wandering the streets living as a stray and is now looking for a permanent home.

She is described by the RSPCA as an "extremely sociable cat" who loves nothing more than snuggling up in a warm lap.

It would be best for Pumpkin to be the only cat in the home, and if she could get outside to explore.

If you want to adopt Pumpkin you can view their full profile here.

Tommy

Tommy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed

Colour - White

Tommy came into the care of the RSPCA after being found as a stray and is now ready to find his perfect home.

He is described as "a bit of a love bug" and is happy to partake in training games especially if they involve some tasty treats.

Tommy can get overwhelmed in new situations and would need his new adopters to take things slow with him.

If you want to adopt Tommy you can view their full profile here.

Buster

Buster (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not Specified

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Colour - Grey

Buster is described as being "full of character" and very "affectionate" as he loves having a cuddle.

He can be a little unsure of other dogs sometimes and likes his own space so is looking for a family with no other dogs.

It is recommended that he is taken on by experienced owners as he has a lot of energy and will need plenty of walks.

If you want to adopt Buster you can view their full profile here.

Toby and Lola

Toby and Lola (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female (Lola) and male (Toby)

Age - 10 years old approx. (Lola) and 15 years old approx. (Toby)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Toby and Lola are looking for a forever home together after their owner sadly passed away.

Both cats are described as "extremely sociable" and would love to be around the company of humans.

They will need owners who are willing to give them plenty of affection.

If you want to adopt Toby and Lola you can view their full profile here.