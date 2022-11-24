Luxury cars including a yellow Lamborghini with 'Crime Pays' number plates are among £6million worth of assets seized from dealers who trafficked cocaine from Essex.

The three men were part of a criminal gang which trafficked an estimated 50kg of coke from London and Essex to Wales.

Confiscated assets included the Lamborghini and a Range Rover as well as luxury caravans and cash.

As part of their investigation police recovered number plates from one carrying the slogan "crime pays".

READ MORE: Man dies after taser deployed by police following disturbance in Essex

The Range Rover seized by police (Image: SWNS)

Last year Leon Ley, 34, was sentenced to 11 years and three months and Dale Martin, 28, was sentenced to 12 years.

Their partner Daniel Harris, 40, was sentenced to 16 years, giving the gang nearly 40 years in jail time combined.

Now at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing Swansea Crown Court heard the gang from the city had collectively made £6,018,395.85 in proceeds from their criminal behaviour.

As none of the men had this amount available for repayment, they were ordered to pay a total of £267,957.06 to make up for their activities.

The faces of the drug dealers. Photos: SWNS (Image: SWNS)

South Wales Police say they expect additional confiscations will take place, with a final confiscation matter still pending with an anticipated benefit of £798,928.15 and additional recoverable assets of £264,501.56.

Jo Williams, South Wales Police’s financial investigator who secured the orders, said: "This result shows the fantastic work carried out by the Economic Crime Unit who have supported the investigation of Op Tilbury.

“The suspects were convicted previously and received substantial sentences, so to follow on with this incredible level of orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act is fantastic and really moves towards disrupting organised crime groups.

“We also secured an image of the number plate Daniel Harris was using back in 2011 when he was subject of another investigation, Operation Cougar.

"As can be seen, at that time his private number plate had the words ‘Crime Pays’, something which I’m sure he now regrets.”