A HUGE profit was made on an item bought at an Essex shopping village as it appeared on a popular TV show.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip came to Gosfield in Essex last week as part of its ongoing 11th series of the much-loved show.

The loose women pair of Kéllé Bryan and Charlene White featured on the show, with experts Catherine Southon and Ochuko Ojiri.

The partnerships saw Charlene with Catherine and Kéllé with Ochuko, with each competing to make the most profit at auction.

Visits to Hadleigh, Leigh, Blackmore and Chelmsford were featured in the show, as well as a stop at Old Dairy Antiques in Terling.

The last place on the list came in the form of Petersfield Village in Gosfield.

Charlene and Catherine arrived at the shop with £216 of their £400 left to spend after four previous purchases.

Charlene White and Catherine Southon pictured at Petersfield (Image: N/A)

The celeb’s eye was drawn to a circular tree seat, which was priced at £295.

Expert Catherine said: “I think it’s lovely, garden furniture and unusual pieces like that can sell well.

“I think that’s got potential at auction.”

The pair decided to call over Petersfield co-owner and dealer John Potter, who was on hand to strike a deal.

Charlene’s first offer of £75 was refused, with Mr Potter countering with £130.

A deal was eventually met at £100, with John saying, “Hey look, it’s sunny, it’s warm, the weather’s lovely, let’s go for it.”

Mr Potter even offered to carry it to the car following the deal.

Later in the show, the celebs and their experts went to Middle Littleton auction.

Auctioneer Ben Homer gave his opinion on the purchase saying: “The iron circular tree seat, very popular, it looks a bit rusty but people do like that patina, and you’ve always got the option to refurb and paint it how you want it.”

The seat was the final item to be sold for the pair, and during the auction, the starting price of £100 was immediately met, with the price continuing to rise.

It eventually sold for a huge £260, meaning a £160 profit for the pair, who were overjoyed with the result.

Charlene and Catherine were crowned winners on the show, starting with £400, and earning a small profit, finishing on £432.52 after auction fees, with all profits going to Children in Need.