HOLIDAYMAKERS are urged to ‘hop on board before they fly abroad’ after specialist bus services were introduced to Stansted Airport.

First Essex has introduced bus travel services to help travellers get to the airport on time this Christmas.

Basildon, Rayleigh, Dunmow, Chelmsford and Southend passengers can hop on board the First Essex Airlink fleet of dedicated buses from across Essex and head directly to and from Stansted Airport.

Each bus on the X10 and X30 Essex Airlink services is fitted with leather seating, wireless and USB charging points, free Wi-Fi and seats with tables plus luggage racks.

Services on the X10 Airlink also connect Basildon, Wickford, Runwell, Chelmsford, Broomfield and Great Waltham to Stansted Airport.

Payments can be made directly to the driver when you get on or off, either in cash or contactless, while the First Essex app allows you to pre-pay and download tickets.

Garry Nicholass, commercial director for First Essex said: “It has been fantastic to help travellers enjoy a more relaxed ride to the airport on our X10 and X30 Airlink services.

“With the addition of the new Wolsey Park housing development in Rayleigh and an increased frequency in services, it is now even easier to get to the airport in style.”