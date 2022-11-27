Essex has seen two of its pubs named among the best places to get a Sunday roast in England, according to Muddy Stilettos.

The women's lifestyle website has listed 68 of the best places around the country, with most counties getting some representation.

On their web page for the list, Muddy Stilettos wrote: "Why bother basting potatoes with goose fat when this lot do it so much better? Grab your gang and head to one of these gorgeous gastropubs across the Muddy counties."

Essex's representatives on the list are Galvin Green Man in Great Waltham and The Swan Inn in Colchester.

Galvin Green Man

Muddy Stilettos describes Galvin Green Man's Sunday menu as "a thing of beauty".

The roast sirloin of Hertfordshire beef or roast supreme of free-range chicken with sage and onion stuffing come highly recommended.

Additionally, the duck fat roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and hispi cabbage are also praised.

It is also well-received on Tripadvisor, earning a 4.5/5 rating from 1,696 reviews, which can be seen here.

The Swan Inn

Muddy Stilettos describes The Swan Inn pub as the perfect place to head to for "a top-notch pub roast in a cosy and charming setting".

Topside of beef, pork loin, and a vegetarian nut roast are just some of the options along with "perfectly-cooked" roast potatoes, gravy, Yorkshire pudding and seasonal veg.

A side of cauliflower cheese also comes highly recommended by the lifestyle magazine.

On Tripadvisor, it has a rating of 3.5/5 from 519 reviews, which can be seen here.

See the full Muddy Stilettos list for the best pub roasts on their website here.