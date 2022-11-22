A RURAL shopping village in Essex is set to appear on a popular TV show after filming took place earlier this year.

Petersfield Shopping Village in Gosfield is featuring on the latest series Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The village welcomed the show crew to their grounds back in June as part of the preparation for the ongoing series 11.

The series has aired for over a decade, first beginning in 2010 on BBC Two, before making the switch to BBC One in 2013.

The show sees antique experts travelling across Britain in search of items at bargain prices.

After, they head to auctions where they put the collectibles up for bid and hope to make a profit.

The antiques featured range from typical items like household goods to one-of-a-kind finds that include historical artifacts.

On the day at Petersfield, presenter and antique expert Catherine Southon was on hand, joined by celebrity partner Charlene White from ITV’s Loose Women.

Charlene has been in the spotlight over the last couple of weeks in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, before being the first to leave the jungle last week.

The Antiques Road Trip came to the shopping village in its old form several years ago, with the new owners keen to get them back.

Now it is set to feature in Episode five of the show later this week.

Halstead businessman John Potter was overjoyed to welcome the crew to Petersfield.

He said previously: “It all went quite well, they came at 4pm for a couple of hours, filmed the show and attracted quite a few people to watch them who were on-site at the time, it was great.

“Obviously we can’t report what they bought, as that is a surprise, but needless to say, they were very impressed with the selection of antiques at Petersfield Village.”

The show airs on BBC Two at 8pm tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23.