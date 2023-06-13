The 61-year-old was convicted of murdering his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, both 61, his sister, Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas.

But he has always protested his innocence and claims that Ms Caffell, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot her family before turning the gun on herself.

Mark Williams-Thomas, a retired detective best known for exposing Jimmy Savile as a paedophile in ITV’s The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, believes the case could be one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the UK.

This is episode one of the True Crime UK mini-series White House Farm, which sees Mr Williams-Thomas re-examine the evidence in the case to see whether Bamber is right to protest his innocence.

This article is part of True Crime UK by Newsquest: A captivating new subscriber-only section with gripping documentaries, immersive podcasts, and exclusive content. Immerse yourself in a world of fascinating stories, expertly curated by our team with insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.