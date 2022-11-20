A DRUNK driver who was more than four times over the limit will spend Christmas in prison.

Last Wednesday evening on November 8, police were notified of a Vauxhall Insignia driving erratically in Braintree.

It took two police vehicles to stop the driver on the A120 after he almost caused a collision and was speeding.

The man behind the wheel, Piotr Mroczko, 46, smelt like alcohol and was breathalysed at the roadside.

He gave a positive test and was charged with drink driving after testing positive for alcohol when he was checked again at Harlow Police Station.

Mroczko, of York Road, Maidstone, was remanded in custody and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 11.

He admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol and was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment.

Roads policing sergeant, Chris Bramhill said: “We want to thank the member of public who called us to report their concerns when they saw Piotr Mroczko driving dangerously along the A120 that night.

“Being drunk, he wasn’t fully in control of the car and was a real threat to the safety of other road users.

“When police found him, he almost caused a collision and was speeding - it took two police vehicles to bring him to a safe stop.”

Last month, Essex roads policing officers arrested 98 drink drivers, 78 drug drivers and 21 people who failed to provide a specimen.

Each year the police dedicate the month of December to policing activities to target drink and drug drivers in the run up to the Christmas celebrations.

This year their activities will launch early to coincide with the Men’s World Cup tournament.

Roads policing officer, Inspector Matt Crow, who leads the drink drive campaign, said: “My officers are dedicated to keeping the roads in Essex safe for everyone.

“Drink or drug drivers pose a greater risk to other drivers and pedestrians as they have impaired reactions when driving, meaning they could cause a serious collision.

“We will robustly tackle this issue over the coming weeks and anyone who is arrested for drink or drug driving could also find themselves spending Christmas in prison, away from their loved ones.”