Discount store chain The Range will be taking over a former Debenhams shop in an Essex high street, bosses have now confirmed.

The firm has officially announced it will occupy the 80,000 square foot former Debenhams unit in Chelmsford’s High Street.

The Range takeover is believed to create one of the largest homeware stores in the UK’s Southern region, according to the firm.

A spokesman said: "The Range has committed to a multi-million pound investment to transform the former Debenham’s site and is set to start the refit work early in 2023, opening its doors to customers next Summer.

"As part of the refurbishment, the new flagship store, the sixth The Range store in Essex, will have direct access to the Bond Street car park which has 120 spaces available and is also in close proximity to a multi-story with a further 300 spaces.

"It will house a dedicated loading bay and in store order and collection options as well as home delivery for customer convenience.

"The move will create hundreds of jobs from store and department managers to warehouse workers and retail assistants.

"The unit itself provides 80,000 sq ft of retail space across two floors covering a wide variety of products in sections including DIY, kitchen and dining, bathroom, technology, furniture and storage, pets, clothing and health and beauty, baby, kids and toys and more.

Alex Simpkin, cheif executive of The Range, said “It’s been a busy year for The Range and we look to build on our already successful growth in the UK in 2023.

“With the cost of living pressures and inflation starting to bite, we know that great products, that are high value, quality and affordable are of paramount importance right now. As a result, we have significantly increased the amount of price sensitive products we offer under one roof; as well as the on and offline customer shopping experience.

“We are really pleased to confirm that shoppers in Chelmsford will have access to The Range’s exceptional product offering next year and be first to visit our flagship store in the South.”

“This acquisition represents a huge investment and is a hugely important part of our expansion plans. Its high street location and car parking facility was a key factor in securing this unit to help accelerate our growth plans for the business.”