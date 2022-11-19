I’M A Celebrity contestant Babatunde Aleshe will swap the jungle for the streets of Essex next year.

The fast-rising actor, comedian and writer will bring his eagerly-anticipated Babahood show to Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street, on March 19.

Described as a “powerhouse performer”, his stand-up performance will ooze charisma and showcase impeccable comic timing and a hilariously fresh perspective.

The hugely popular funny-man and podcaster is already a firm television favourite, having appeared on the likes of House of Games and Celebrity Gogglebox.

He is currently winning a legion of new fans on the ITV smash-hit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, starring alongside the likes of Boy George and Matt Hancock.

Babatunde is also a revered podcaster and earlier this year won a prestigious ARIAS Award for his Mission Imagination podcast series.

A spokesman for the event said: “After announcing a string of dates for his upcoming Babahood UK headline tour he's announced a host of extra dates, due to phenomenal demand from fans across the country."

Tickets for the 8pm show, which is strictly for guests aged 16 and over, cost £13.50 and can be purchased by visiting colchesterartscentre.com.