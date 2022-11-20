A BOY band famed for their huge Christmas hit will bring the festive spirit to Essex next month with a special seasonal show.

East 17 will take to the stage of Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, on December 17 for their Stay Another Day – Christmas Tour gig.

The singing trio, who have sold more than 18 million records across the globe, will perform all of their biggest tracks from their four Top 10 albums.

Although they boast a wealth of songs at their disposal, the influential act’s most universally recognised track is of course Stay Another Day.

Despite its lyrics actually being about the death of a band member’s brother, the single has become synonymous with the Christmas season.

Prior to taking to the stage in Colchester, the audience will also be treated to sets from 90s and Noughties bands S Club All Stars and Blazin’ Squad.

The former will feature Bradley and Tina from S Club, as well as Stacey from S Club Juniors, while the latter stars Love Island’s Marcell Somerville.

A spokesman for the event said: “East 17 are one of the most influential acts of their generation, mixing up hip hop, RnB and pop into their own style.”

Tickets cost £34 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/east-17.