A man who tied up a women and beat her in a violent attack has been found guilty of attempted murder.

David Richards, 41, of no fixed abode, ambushed the woman late at night as she was letting her dogs out into her garden.

Richards then dragged her inside a building on the property in Stock, where she was bound and attacked with a hatchet.

While Richards stepped out to try and find the woman’s phone, she was able to free herself, run back to her children inside her home, lock her doors and call for help.

She received life-changing injuries to her head and spent days recovering in hospital after the attack in April.

On Monday a jury found the man guilty following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

DC Jenny Clarke of Chelmsford’s DAIT, said: “People like Richards are a danger to our communities and we will do everything we can to stop them.

"The woman has been left feeling unsafe on her own up until this guilty verdict and should be commended for her bravery not only after the incident but throughout the investigation and giving vital evidence at court.

“We would also like to commend the support network of friends and family she had behind her throughout this incredibly difficult time.”

Despite the doors being locked, Richards continued to terrify the family by attempting to force entry into the property. Unable to get in, he fled the property in his car but was traced by our officers and staff shortly following the assault.

Richards failed to pull over when directed to stop, driving at speeds of over 90mph in an attempt to evade arrest. Following a short pursuit, he was brought to a stop near Ipswich by highly skilled officers and arrested for attempted murder.

He was charged a few days later and has been remanded in custody since.

Richards denied trying to kill the woman but it took a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court only 3 hours to convict him of her attempted murder. He was also found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday 21 December.