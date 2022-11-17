You can make sure you're 'in the know' about all things Essex with the Essex Life magazine that will keep you updated on New Year walks, Easter activities, heritage hotspots and more.
A 12-month subscription to Essex Life brings you a tempting monthly update about the county and the unique people, places and events that make up its much-loved landscape.
You'll be entertained by insightful writing and interviews with Essex people, stunning photography and your guide to a wealth of 'in the know' information about places to walk, to eat, to shop, visit and spend your leisure time.
Every magazine helps you plan time off in Essex and keeps you in the loop with key events all year long.
It's a magazine to indulge in as soon as it comes through the door, sharing beautiful photography of coast, countryside, village and city. A treat every day of the year.
Whether you want to send a gift subscription this Christmas or subscribe yourself simply log on to greatbritishlife.co.uk/subscribe/Essex to see our fantastic discounts and offers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here