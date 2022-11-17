A former Billericay school headteacher has denied a string of child sex offences including rape.

Lee Brumby, 61, of Wellands, in Witham denied the six historic offences at Basildon Crown Court yesterday.

The offences are alleged to have happened more than a decade ago, predating his time at Mayflower High School in Billericay.

READ MORE >>>

His co-defendant, Elaine Brumby, 59, of Kiln Way, Great Wakering, also denied four counts of sexual offences.

The pair were bailed and are due to appear back in court on April 26 2024 for a pretrial hearing and they are due to stand trial on November 4 2024.