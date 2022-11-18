Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 19 and Junction 25 there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade between 9pm and 5am.

Meanwhile, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal at the same time.

Finally, between Junction 19 and 29 in both directions, there will be carriageway closures, exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and a diversion route put in place.

This is due to reconstruction/renewal works, and this will also occur from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

No closures are listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 25 and 27 there will be carriageway and slip road closures for maintenance works from 11pm to 5am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 19 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.