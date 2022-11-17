Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Dolly and Ivy
Gender - Female
Age - Both are nine years old
Breed - Jack Russell Terrier Cross (Ivy) and Yorkshire Terrier (Dolly)
Colour - White, black and brown (Ivy) and Brown (Dolly)
Dolly and Ivy are two best friends who are looking for a retirement home together.
It would be great for them to have a secure garden to run around in, as running around off lead together is one of their favourite things to do.
Additionally sometimes noisy environments are too much for these two so a quieter home would be best.
If you want to adopt Dolly and Ivy you can view their full profile here.
Toby and Lola
Gender - Female (Lola) and male (Toby)
Age - 10 years old approx. (Lola) and 15 years old approx. (Toby)
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black
Toby and Lola are looking for a forever home together after their owner sadly passed away.
Both cats are described as "extremely sociable" and would love to be around the company of humans.
They will need owners who are willing to give them plenty of affection.
If you want to adopt Toby and Lola you can view their full profile here.
Chocolate
Gender - Female
Age - Seven years old (approx.)
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black
Chocolate is described as a very friendly cat, who enjoys being around people, so would likely make a "fantastic cat companion" for anyone who adopts her.
She could live with children of secondary school age, would prefer to be the only cat in the home and would need to be able to go outside to explore.
If you want to adopt Chocolate you can view their full profile here.
