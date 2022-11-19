A STUDY has revealed the celebrity couples from Essex who are earning the most on social media this year.

Research has shown the stars of Britain who have the potential to earn thousands of pounds for a single Instagram post.

From the list, many of the couples concluded to be high earners are from Essex.

1. Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Coming at the top of the list of the highest British earners on Instagram is Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

With a combined follower count of 11million, they have the potential of earning up to £31,970 per Instagram post.

The couple, now living in Manchester, rose to fame during their time on the fifth season of ITV’s Love Island in 2019.

Since exiting the villa, Tommy continued his professional boxing career and Miss Hague has been the creative director of PrettyLittleThing since 2021.

2. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Essex-based, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan came second on the list of highest-earning celebrity couples.

With a combined following of eight million, they have the potential to earn £23,230 per post.

Mr Wright is best known for appearing in the first three seasons of The Only Way is Essex and Ms Keegan is known for her time on Coronation Street.

3. Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon-Swash

Coming in third place on the list are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon, who have the potential to earn £21,225 per post with their combined follower count of 7.3 million.

Actor Mr Swash is well known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders and Mrs Solomon-Swash rose to fame on X Factor in 2009, when she came in third place.

4. Sophie and Jamie Hinchliffe

The clean home stars, best known as Mr and Mrs Hinch, moved from Maldon due to privacy issues at their former home.

They have a combined follower count of 5.4 million, with the potential of earning £16,965 per Instagram post.

Also, on the list of high earners from Essex were Love Island 2022 stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Love Island 2016 stars Alex and Olivia Bowen and Olly Murs and Amelia Tank who can all earn more than £10,000 per post.

The study was carried out by www.onlinecasinos.co.uk.