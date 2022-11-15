CONCERNS is growing for the welfare and whereabouts of an Essex man who has gone missing.

David Dewinter was last seen near to the taxi office by Epping tube station shortly before 7.45pm today.

The 65-year-old, who wears glasses, has been described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, stocky, bald and clean shaven.

He was last known to be wearing a grey fleece and black cargo trousers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re really worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

"If you’ve seen him, are with him or have any information about where he is please call us on 999 quoting incident 1043 of 15 November."