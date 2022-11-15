A SERIOUS crash in Essex has left two people in hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called to Lower Road, in Little Hallingbury, yesterday afternoon at 2.30pm.

The crash involved a black Audi and a green Morgan.

The driver and the passenger of the Morgan were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain in a critical condition.

The road reopened shortly after 10.30pm.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information to contact us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"Please quote incident 627 of 14 November when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."