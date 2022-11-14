A POLICE force's control room has warned against inappropriate emergency calls after a caller dialled 999 to ask for the time.
Essex Police's force control room urged the county's residents to only use 999 in an emergency.
The control room took the inappropriate call on Sunday morning, with a similar call coming through on Saturday.
This morning a call taker took a 999 call and the caller wanted to know the time, yesterday we had someone call 999 to ask what the non-urgent number was.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) November 13, 2022
These calls aren't appropriate use of 999 and delay genuine help. #HelpUsHelpYou
In a Tweet, police said: "We had someone call 999 to ask what the non-urgent number was.
"These calls aren't appropriate use of 999 and delay genuine help."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here