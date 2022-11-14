HERITAGE bosses have confirmed bird flu has been identified at a popular historic site in Essex.

English Heritage says bird flu has been found at Audley End House and Gardens in Saffron Walden.

In a message on the attraction’s website it said: “Bird flu among wild birds is confirmed at this site.

“The risk to people is low, but please:

“Closely supervise any children.

“Do not touch any dead or visibly sick birds, or feathers.

“Keep to the paths.

“Keep your dog on a lead.

“Do not feed any birds.

“Report any dead or sick birds to staff. If you accidentally touch a sick or dead bird, nest, feathers, or droppings, please thoroughly wash or sanitise your hands.”

Last week measures to keep all poultry and captive birds indoors in England to prevent the spread of bird flu have come into force.

The national housing measures, which were announced last week and are being introduced from Monday, are aimed at preventing house birds from interacting with wild birds.

It comes as the UK has been facing its largest outbreak of bird flu with more than 200 cases confirmed on commercial premises, smallholdings and in pet birds since October last year.

The Government said everyone must keep their birds inside regardless of the type of bird or numbers kept.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

The Food Standards Agency advice that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers also remains unchanged.