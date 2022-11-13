- Towns, villages and cities across Essex will fall silent today to remember the fallen
- Remembrance Sunday will see a two-minute silence held from 11am
- Services are being planned across the county to commemorate the contribution of the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel