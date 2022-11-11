Drivers are facing delays and queues on the Dartford Crossing this evening after vehicle fire blocked the busy road and bridge.

Queues have been forming on the south bound on the bridge following the fire involving the vehicle.

Images show long delays and queues on the busy road and bridge.

National National Highways: South-East tweeted earlier: "Traffic stopped on the A282 southbound between junction 1a for the A206 and junction 1b for A296 and A225 due to a vehicle fire.

"There are long delays of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times on the M25 clockwise between junction 30 and junction 1A heading south over the QE2 Bridge."

Traffic has been released and all lanes are now open but delays and queues still remain.