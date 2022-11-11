A date has been revealed for Southend's new City Wheel on the seafront as construction work finishes.

The new attraction at Adventure Island has been illuminated tonight as bosses at the fun park test out the ride.

This morning Philip Miller MBE, owner of the park, told BBC Essex the new ride construction should be finished before the weekend.

The park has revealed an opening date on Facebook, posting on social media, a spokesman said: "City Wheel all lit up! Opening: Saturday December 17."

The new attraction, named The City Wheel, has taken shape quickly and been built in just a matter of days and bosses of the seafront theme park say it’s costing in the region of £1million.

In July bosses asked Southend Council for its opinion on the new attractions, with documents revealing that the big wheel will be 36 metres tall.

Earlier today Mr Miller MBE told BBC Essex: "It's like a giant Swiss cheese going up, section by section, it's very exciting for us. It's not often I get excited about rides but this is so visual, it makes me very happy.

"I reckon we will be finished building it before the weekend and maybe it could be open for Christmas with our Christmas Wonderland, it would be nice to open for that.

"It's not like going down to Waitrose, when you've been in the business all your life you know who to ask and where to look. There are lots of manufacturers of big wheels, it's about finding the right one and getting the right deal.

"This one came along at the right price and right time, someone else cancelled an order, so we nipped in and got a good deal on it.

"It's about 36 metres and is about double the size of the one we have already so for us its enormous. I like big wheels because these are rides for everyone and the whole family."