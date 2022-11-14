A TRAIN company is warning of new strikes coming which will cause ‘widespread disruption’.

Greater Anglia has warned travellers of a new strike called by train drivers’ union ASLEF, with the company saying trains on many routes will be unable to run.

The company is advising people to avoid travelling on its trains on Saturday, November 26, when the strikes are due to take place.

Details are currently being finalised, but the service is likely to consist of trains running only on routes between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester and Southend Victoria and the Stansted Express service.

There will be no trains on any other routes including Cambridge to Liverpool Street.

Services will also be less frequent than usual and will operate within limited hours.

Trains not running due to the strike will not be replaced by buses.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: “We’re very sorry that once again we must advise people to avoid travelling on our trains, but with our drivers on strike we have no other option.

“We will continue as an industry to carry on talking to ASLEF and other rail unions to try to resolve these disputes.”

Full details can be found at greateranglia.co.uk/strikes.