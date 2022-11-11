JUST Stop Oil has said they will halt their campaign from today to give the government “time”.

The group has carried out a number of protests over the past week, including climbing gantries on the M25 every day this week.

Protesters have caused havoc this week, seeing the Dartford Crossing closed, and queues tailing back for miles.

In a statement this morning, Just Stop Oil said: “From today, Just Stop Oil will halt its campaign of civil resistance on the M25.

“We are giving time to those in government, who are in touch with reality, to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time.

“Take the necessary first step to ensure a liveable future and halt new oil and gas.

“The UK government’s failure to do so is a criminal dereliction of its fundamental duty – to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens.

“And is an act of utter betrayal of billions of people living in the Global South.

People in this country have a right to cause disruption to prevent greater harm – we will not stand by.”