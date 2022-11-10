A COMEDY TV star surprised a Maldon book shop and signed copies of his new book during a visit with his wife.

Inbetweeners star, James Buckley, 35, and his wife Clair, 34, paid a visit to the town to visit friends and while visiting the High Street they popped into Maldon Books.

In their recent At Home With The Buckleys YouTube video they described the “cute little town of Maldon”.

While at the shop, James and Clair signed copies of their new book, At Home With The Buckley’s.

In the video, James said: “If you’re in the area of Maldon, go and pick up one of our books at Maldon Books.

“They’re signed, I feel bad because I thought there was going to be a couple, but there were about 20.”

He joked and said: “The good people of Maldon are going to be staring at those books on the shelves for years, they’re never going to be able to shift them.

“So if you think you can take a book off their hands, they’re very nice people so it would be nice if you could do that.”

The book is all about their tales of modern family life and running a home now they have two children together.

Olivia Rosenthall, owner of Maldon Books, said: “It was lovely to have the Buckley’s visit our bookshop, they were a really nice couple and they signed lots of books too.

“It was lovely to meet them both, and amazing to see Maldon get a shout out on their latest vlog.

“We've still got lots of signed copies in stock, they're available in store and on our website too at www.maldonbooks.com.”