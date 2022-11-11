Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 19 and Junction 25 there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade between 9pm and 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way between Junction 11 and 14 there will be a carriageway closure for white lining/road markings at the same time.

Finally, between Junction 19 and 29 in both directions, there will be carriageway closures, exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and a diversion route put in place.

This is due to reconstruction/renewal works, and this will also occur from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be a tunnel closure for inspection works from 11pm until 5am.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 27 and 28 there will be carriageway closure and M11 link road closures for surfacing works from 10pm to 5.30am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 12 in Essex?

A12

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, November 13 in Essex?





A12

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.