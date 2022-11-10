ONE lane is closed on the M25 as officers deal with a protester for a fourth consecutive day.

Essex Police say they have arrested a woman for attempting to climb a gantry on the M25 just before J28.

As a result, while they deal with the situation, one lane has been closed.

READ MORE >> WATCH: Southend's new big wheel taking shape as bosses reveal opening plans

According to AA Traffic News, there is already “heavy traffic” on the M25 clockwise heading towards the QEII Bridge.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We have arrested a woman attempting to climb a gantry approximately 1.5 miles before J28 on the M25 clockwise track.

“One lane is currently closed as officers respond to the situation.”

This is the fourth day protesters have disrupted the M25.